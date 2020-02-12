A Winston-Salem man, whose body was found in December in a home on Ebert Road, shot himself in the head, according to an autopsy report.
Eric Allen North, 62, of 3984 Ebert Road was in the bedroom lying next to his mother, Helen Forster North, 91, who lived in the home, the autopsy report said. Helen North also had gunshot wound to her head.
Eric North used a .38-caliber handgun to kill himself, the autopsy report said. The same gun was used to kill Helen North, Winston-Salem police said.
Eric North had ethanol in his blood, according to the autopsy report. Ethanol is the intoxicating ingredient of many alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine and liquor.
Officers went to the home about 3:43 p.m. on Dec. 16 after a family member concerned about the welfare of the two residents called police. Both the mother and son were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical technicians.
Investigators said that Eric North was the primary caretaker of his mother who had a history of dementia, the autopsy report said. Helen North had been recently discharged from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with a fractured pelvis from a fall.
Eric North had no known prior medical history or suicidal attempts, according to the report. Eric North withdrew most of the money from his bank accounts in the days or weeks prior to his death, the report said.
A family member went to the Norths’ home Dec. 16 and found it secure, the report said. There were no valuables missing.
Eric North was in his mother’s bed with a gunshot wound to his head, the report said. Helen North was lying next to him with a gunshot wound to her head.
Eric North’s thumb was reportedly in the gun’s trigger guard and a revolver was on his chest, the report said. Valuables were reportedly laid out in the home, and there were stacks of money in the home.
In addition, there were notes listing who should receive some of the Norths’ belongings, the report said.
Investigators didn’t find any evidence to explain Eric North’s actions, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said Wednesday.
Investigators determined that it was Eric North’s handwriting on the notes, Dorn said.
