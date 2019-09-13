Christopher Campbell Jr.

A 22-year-old man who drowned in Lake Norman on Sept. 7 was from Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Christopher Lavone Campbell Jr. was swimming with friends when his life jacket slipped off. Authorities searched for Campbell on Saturday night, but Campbell’s body wasn’t found until 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Originally, Campbell’s family requested his name not be released, according to Wildlife Resources Commission Lt. Sam Craft. Later, Campbell’s family sat for an interview with WGHP/Fox 8, where they acknowledged their son drowned.

Campbell’s funeral was held Friday in Winston-Salem.

