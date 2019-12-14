A man is in an area hospital with serious injuries Saturday after he crashed the dirt bike he was riding near the intersection of 11th Street and North Cleveland Avenue, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police say 43-year-old Jarell Cohen lost control of his bike on North Cleveland Avenue around 4:34 p.m. while approaching the 11th Street intersection. Cohen went over the handlebars before the bike fell to the ground, according to police.
He received serious injuries in the crash and is in an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Multiple people saw the crash, police said.
Police closed the road for nearly two hours to investigate the crash.
