Winston-Salem police are investigating a firearm assault that took place Saturday morning on 17th Street and left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Police reported that about 3 a.m. they were told of a shooting in the 1000 block of East 17th Street. On arrival, they found a man in his 40s who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said they have a suspect in the case and were continuing their investigation. Anyone with information on the case can call police at 337-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
