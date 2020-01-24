A man was shot Friday night outside the Forever 21 store at Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem Police said.
One person was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as a result of the shooting, which was called in to police at 8:37 p.m.
Police Lt. Vincent Rega didn't identify the victim who has non-life-threatening injuries.
A person of interest was taken to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Rega said.
"We're are conducting interviews and we are investigating," Rega said. "At this point, there is no danger to the public."
This was not a random act. The shooter and the victim know each other, he said.
Rega declined to say how many shots had been fired.
The glass door of the Forever 21 store was damaged in the incident.
Multiple evidence markers could be seen on Friday night.
Police investigators gathered evidence at the scene. Officers put up crime scene tape in front of store stretching into the nearby parking lot. An officer used a flashlight to look for clues in the parking lot.
Police spent much of Friday night on the scene investigating. No other information was immediately available.
Friday night's shooting happened five months after Julius Randolph Sampson Jr., 32, was shot and killed on Aug. 6. 2019 outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall. Robert Anthony Granato, 23, of Cloverhurst Court was charged with first-degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with Sampson's death.
Granato was being held Friday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $503,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Police Chief Catrina Thompson has repeatedly called gun violence the most important issue facing Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and the nation as a whole.
Thompson said this week that the city seized 900 guns in 2019, and is on pace to seize even more in 2020.
