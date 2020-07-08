A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Wednesday night after he struggled with another man, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police received a report of the shooting shortly before 8:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tyndall Street, police said.
Officers then found Joshua Waters, 19, with gunshot wounds in his foot and upper leg, police said.
Waters told the officers that another man had approached him in the 1300 block of Tyndall Street and demanded that Waters give him his backpack, police said.
Waters refused, and Waters and the man then struggled, police said.
The man then fired several shots from a handgun toward the ground, striking Waters twice, police said. The man then ran from the scene.
Waters was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.