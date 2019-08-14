Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy)

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road on Tuesday evening, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Jerry Samuels of New Walkertown Road was crossing that road by foot around 8:30 p.m., when he was struck by a either a gray or silver late model Jeep Cherokee or similar vehicle. The car did not stop, police said.

New Walkertown Road was closed for about 4 hours .

Samuels was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were "very serious."

Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. 

