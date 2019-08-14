A man was robbed and shot in the 1000 block of E. 17th Street this morning, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Police arrived at 1522 N. Liberty St., at 3 a.m., and located the victim, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The man told police that he was robbed in the 1000 block of E. 17th Street. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to police.
The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.