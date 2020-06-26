The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who may be linked to about 50 vehicle break-ins throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Omar Hushrieff Baker Jr., 18 of Winston-Salem, has been initially charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of felony larceny and one count of misdemeanor larceny, the sheriff's office said Friday.
Investigators have been looking into a string of automobile break-ins, primarily in the western part of Forsyth County.
The break-ins have occurred in Clemmons, Pfafftown, Lewisville and in various locations throughout Winston-Salem.
Baker was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court July 16.
The sheriff's office said anyone with information related to the investigation should call the sheriff’s office at 336-727-2112 or Crimestoppers 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.