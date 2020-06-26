The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who may be linked to about 50 vehicle break-ins throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Omar Hushrieff Baker Jr., 18 of Winston-Salem, has been initially charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of felony larceny and one count of misdemeanor larceny, the sheriff's office said Friday. 

Investigators have been looking into a string of automobile break-ins, primarily in the western part of Forsyth County.

The break-ins have occurred in Clemmons, Pfafftown, Lewisville and in various locations throughout Winston-Salem.

Baker was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with a bond set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court July 16.

The sheriff's office said anyone with information related to the investigation should call the sheriff’s office at 336-727-2112 or Crimestoppers 336-727-2800.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

