Police say a man was kidnapped and is missing after a home invasion Monday on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem.
Diego Daniel Quintero Fregozo, 21, was present at the home that night and was last seen being forcefully removed from the home by two of the suspects involved in the crime, according to evidence police have gathered.
Detectives have obtained surveillance footage showing two vehicles believed to be involved in the crime. The first appears to be a black Dodge Charger, model year 2015 to 2018, with after-market tinted windows.
The other vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban with after-market chrome wheels.
The home, in the 800 block of Sprague Street, was targeted because it was used for illegal drug trafficking, police said.
Three people, including a 15-year-old, reported being tied up and beaten in the Monday afternoon crime, police said. One man was also stabbed, police said.
Police did not release information about the missing man until today's news conference at 4:45 p.m. after re-interviewing people involved.
This is a developing story. The Journal will bring you more details as they become available.
Winston-Salem police say that they will be releasing "substantial new information" this afternoon about a violent home invasion reported Dec. 16 in the 800 block of E. Sprague Street. A 4:45 p.m. news conference is scheduled at the Burke Public Safety Center.
Police were called to a house on the block around 5:51 p.m. Wednesday and found three people, two adults and a 15-year-old juvenile, who told police they had been bound inside the house and beaten with multiple weapons.
Police said three men were being sought in the case.
Mexican surname. Drug trafficking. It all ties together.
