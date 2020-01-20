Winston-Salem police vehicle light bar (copy)

A Winston-Salem man is the year's first homicide victim in the city, the result of a shooting. Winston-Salem police said Antonio Moran, 22, of 1720 Mansfield St., was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Willard Road by EMS officials. They found Moran unresponsive in the road near the intersection with Green Oaks Drive.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating. Moran’s next of kin has been notified.

Detectives said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. No other injuries were reported to police.

Police request that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or go to the Facebook page of Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.

There were no homicides at this time in 2019.

Police shut down Willard Road between Sprague Street and Interstate 40 for almost seven hours as part of the investigation.

