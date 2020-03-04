A man injured Sunday in a car crash in Winston-Salem has died, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Wayne Edward Hackett, 75, of Crews Street, died, succumbing to the serious injuries he suffered when his truck crashed into another truck Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Miller Street, police said.
The driver of the other truck, 27-year-old Lindsy Vivian Yount, of East Bend, suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.
Police say Hackett was driving west on Cloverdale Avenue in the center lane when he crashed into Yount's pickup truck, which was in the center, southbound lane on Miller Street. It's unclear what caused Hackett to crash into Yount's car.
Police say they are still investigating the crash, and it's unclear if there will be any charges.
Hackett's death is the third motor vehicle fatality in the city in 2020, compared to zero such deaths in the city through the same time period in 2019.
