Joshua Ethan Vogler, who was seriously injured in a Sept. 3 car crash involving three vehicles on U.S. Highway 52, died Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At about 9:45 a.m. on Sept 3, Juwan Thomas, 27, of Winston-Salem, was driving south on the highway in a 2015 Dodge Challenger when he crashed into the back of a 2013 Fiat, driven by Vogler, police said.

Vogler’s car crashed into the back of a 2018 Kia, driven by 54-year-old Ray Hill, of Hillsville, Virginia. There were two other passengers in Hill’s car, 52-year-old Amanda Hill, also of Hillsville, and an unnamed juvenile.

Vogler, 44, of Pinnacle, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after the wreck.

No one else was injured, and it’s unclear what caused Thomas to crash into the back of Vogler’s car.

Tim Roten, who said he is Vogler’s cousin, said Vogler has an 8-year-old child.

“Hopefully the driver who caused this will face punishment for their actions,” Roten said.

On Thursday, police said the have not obtained any charges and continue to investigate the crash.

The three-vehicle crash shutdown the southbound lanes of the highway for nearly 4 hours on Sept. 3.

