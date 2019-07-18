A man who pleaded guilty five years ago in connection with the death of a boy during a school bus stop has dropped out of the contest for seats on the Walkertown Town Council, according to Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County.
Tsujii said Billy Roger Bailey filed the paperwork on Monday to withdraw from the Walkertown contest. The town council will fill two of its seats in November. The members of the four-member board serve staggered four-year terms.
Bailey pleaded guilty in 2014 to misdemeanor death by vehicle, after he was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and with passing a stopped school bus. He was tried in 2014 in a case that ended in a mistrial. He then pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 30 months’ probation.
Bailey was driving a Jeep on Old Hollow Road in December 2012 when he passed a stopped school bus and struck Hasani Wesley, who was 11 years old. The boy was thrown 125 feet and later died of his injuries.
The boy was a student at East Forsyth Middle School. On the morning he was hit, he had missed the school bus, which then turned around on Old Hollow Road to pick him up across from his usual stop.
Bailey specified no reason for his withdrawal from the contest for town council in his paperwork, nor was he required to do so.
Bailey could not be reached for comment when he filed for office, and did not return a telephone call Thursday asking for comment on his withdrawal.
Bailey’s withdrawal from the contest leaves three candidates in contention for the two available seats. Caroline Jones, Wesley Hutchins and Marilyn Martin are running for the two seats. Martin is the only incumbent in the race.