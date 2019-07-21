A man who used a handgun to rob the Kangaroo Express at 4401 Kernersville Road was arrested early Sunday morning after he tried to flee from police, the Winston-Salem Police Department reported.
Police said they have Gyquon Tyree Turner, 21, of Winston-Salem in custody, but that two other suspects got away.
Turner is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $150,000 at the Forsyth County Detention Center.
Police said that when they showed up at the Kangaroo Express to investigate, they learned that a man had pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. Police said they later identified the man as Turner.
Police said Turner fled the store in a blue Nissan Altima, which was later found by police at 105 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the location of a BP gas station. Turner was one of three men in the car.
When officers approached, the car started moving and was engaged in a single-vehicle crash in the parking lot, police said. All three men got out and ran away, but police caught Turner.
Police said they seized the car, which turned out to be stolen, and the handgun used in the robbery.
Police did not release a photo of Turner, noting that their investigation was continuing. Police said anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.