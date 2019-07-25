A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run collision on Reynolda Road that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.
Gregory Lucas, 27, of the 2200 block of Mueller Drive, was arrested in Knightdale, according to Winston-Salem Police. In April, police, with help from the public, identified him as the driver of a Ford Mustang that police say collided into the back of a bicycle ridden by Robert Lewis Jordan, 65, of Lexington. An avid bicyclist, Jordan was found unconscious with serious injuries in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road on March 25.
Officers found the car the next day at a local business with the help of video surveillance from nearby businesses, several community residents and tips from Crime Stoppers. Investigators then linked the car to Lucas, and a Forsyth County magistrate issued an arrest warrant for him, charging him felony hit and run, according to Officer Bradley Richardson. Lucas owns the car and was driving the vehicle when it struck Jordan, police said.
Jordan rode his bicycle to and from his home near Lexington to his business, the Vogler Studio of Dance in the Oldtown Shopping Center, every day for 40 years.
Lucas was charged with felony hit and run and bond was set at $10,000.