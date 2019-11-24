police lights.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

KERNERSVILLE — A Winston-Salem man was charged with 12 counts of auto break-in and one count of assault causing injury to a police officer on Friday in connection with auto break-ins that took place between Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 in Kernersville, according to arrest warrants.

Marc K. Siehler Jr., 22, of Violet Street in Winston-Salem, was charged in connection with the September break-ins and placed in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $20,000.

According to warrants, the break-ins mostly involved autos belonging to residents who live to the west of Hopkins Road in Kernersville.

Police said the assault occurred on Sept. 5 as Officer Robert Lee Russ Jr. was trying to locate the person responsible for the break-ins. The warrant said Siehler, behind the wheel of one of the cars he had broken into, struck the officer and caused him physical injury.

Kernersville police said Russ was not seriously injured. 

  

