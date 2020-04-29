There are 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, the majority of which are connected to the Tyson Foods, Inc. plant in Wilkesboro, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
Since Monday, 57 people in Forsyth County have tested positive for coronavirus. Most of those are connected to the plant, according to Public Health Director Joshua Swift.
There have been at least 210 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, and 89 of those cases are considered active. There are more than 9,950 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the State Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth's Assistant Health Director Tony, Lo Giudice, said county staff is working to trace people who came into contact with the infected residents. He said it is not yet clear exactly how many of Forsyth's COVID-19 cases involve Tyson employees.
It's also unclear how many Tyson employees have tested positive. Wilkes County reports 26 cases of COVID-19, with several of those cases linked to Tyson employees, according to health officials there. A spokesman for the company said the specific number of infected employees would not be released publicly.
Tyson employs more than 1,000 people and is Wilkes County's largest employer, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
In a full page advertisement in Sunday's edition of The New York Times, the Chairman of the Board of Tyson Foods, John Tyson, wrote that the "food supply chain is breaking" and warned of meat shortages nationwide.
“As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain,” Tyson wrote in the letter published as an advertisement. “As a result, there will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed.”
At least 6,688 people in the state were tested for the virus Tuesday. It's unclear how many of those people reside in Forsyth County, as the county updates its test count once a week.
At least 88 people in North Carolina were hospitalized because of the virus Tuesday, bringing the state total of hospitalizations to 551. More than 350 North Carolinians have died from the virus so far. The death toll in Forsyth County remains at five.
