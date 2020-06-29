A major disagreement over how many rights hospital visitors have during a public-health emergency wound up derailing a state Senate bill.
The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 730 was titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act.” State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is a co-sponsor. The state Senate passed its version on June 19 in a 40-4 vote.
The state House passed Thursday by a 112-0 vote its version of Senate Bill 730.
In the rush to adjourn the latest round of the 2020 legislative session, the Senate voted 40-4 late Thursday to not concur with the House change. The legislature adjourned at 3:20 a.m. Friday.
Krawiec said the House changes “render the bill meaningless in regards to the intent of the bill.”
Both bill versions continue to secure the right of a hospital patient to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
However, changes adopted by the House reduced most of the specific rights recommended by the Senate.
The House also inserted language that would provide up to $100 million in federal CARES Act funding for small businesses at up to $50,000 per grant.
North Carolina hospitals implemented tighter visitor restrictions on March 20 in response to the pandemic.
That included not allowing most visitors at any of its inpatient facilities. There were exceptions for hospitalized minors; patients at the end of life; patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility; and patients giving birth.
The differences in the two versions became somewhat moot with most of the state’s healthcare systems, including Cone Health, Novant Health Inc., UNC Healthcare and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, easing their visitor restrictions to patients.
SB730’s Senate sponsors say the impetus is the emergency visitor restrictions that are keeping family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Non-COVID-19 patients, they say, are being adversely affected by the restriction.
The Senate version of the bill language has undergone significant changes since its introduction, some made to deal with concerns expressed by N.C. Healthcare Association and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
That version retains that visitor rights “may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor” during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.
However, the language has been amended to say health-care facilities “shall ensure the opportunity for at least one visitor … with the visitation subject to the guidelines, conditions and limitations of the normal visitation policy.”
Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir and a co-sponsor, said the bill would help set a statewide standard for hospital visitor restrictions during an emergency, rather than some hospitals being more flexible than others.
Supporters of no-visitor restrictions say they help limit health-care providers’ exposure to disease, particularly nurses and support staff who care for multiple patients during a shift and would have to deal with multiple visitors.
The bill requires visitors to undergo a health screening for infectious diseases, and allows the hospital to turn away a visitor who tests positive for an infectious disease. Visitors would be required to adhere to hospital infection-control procedures, including wearing personal protective equipment, such as a face mask.
The House panel’s changes to SB7340 “shall allow” a patient to have “a support person” to be present during their stay unless that person “infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically compromised. They would not have to be the patient’s surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
Hospitals would be required to provide written visitor policies and procedures to patients, including “any clinically necessary or reasonable restrictions and limitations.”
Hospitals also “shall ensure that all visitors enjoy full and equal visitation privileges consistent with patient preferences.”
House committee members said the changes would provide hospitals with clarity on visitors’ privileges.
