Seismograph

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Arcadia community in northwestern Davidson County Friday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website. No damage or injuries were reported.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies and firefighters checked the area for damage, but they couldn't find any Friday night, a communicator with the Davidson County 911 Center said. The center received many calls from residents reporting the earthquake.

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Greensboro Thursday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Authorities reported no damage or injuries.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments