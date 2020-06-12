Employees at three area Lowes Foods have tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store chain confirmed Friday. While the company isn't releasing any information about the employees, such as when they tested positive or how many have tested positive, it has identified the stores.
An unspecified number of employees at the Robinhood Road, Peter's Creek Parkway and Kenersville locations tested positive for the virus, according to company spokesperson Kelly Davis.
"We are seeing the increase in positive tests happening in the community reflected in our stores," Davis said.
According to the FDA, there has been no evidence that food or food packaging is associated with transmission of COVID-19.
After learning of the cases, Davis said Lowes consulted with state and local health experts, reinforced is cleaning and sanitizing protocols and, with the support and encouragement of the local health department, the stores remained open.
The following steps are in place at Lowes stores.
• Employees are wearing masks and shoppers are encouraged to do so as well.
• Plastic shields are installed at registers.
• Social distancing signs are visible in the stores, including floor decals indicating spaces of six feet for shoppers waiting in line.
• With contactless payment through Lowes Foods to Go service, a customer can place an order, drive up, and have the groceries loaded in a car without any interaction.
Davis said any employee who doesn't feel well or may have been exposed is encouraged to stay home.
