Courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Lowes Foods stores have adjusted store hours in response to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

In a release, the company said the new hours are to allow for better cleaning and for additional support for employees.

The new hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The hour between 7 and 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday is set aside for seniors and those vulnerable to the virus.

The chain also said it is providing full-time hourly employees hired before March 1 a $300 bonus, while part-time workers will receive $150. The payments will be made in early April.

Hourly and part-time employees at Lowes parent company Alex Lee and MDI, based in Hickory, also will receive payments equal to those Lowes Foods employees will receive.

Alex Lee has implemented an emergency leave policy for its companies in which all employees diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive an additional 10 paid days off.

