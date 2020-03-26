Lowes Foods (WEB ONLY
Courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Lowes Foods stores have adjusted store hours in response to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

In a release, the company said the new hours are to allow for better cleaning and for additional support for employees.

The new hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The hour between 7 and 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday is set aside for seniors and those vulnerable to the virus.

