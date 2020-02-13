Almost three months after the announcement of a College Guarantee program for low-income high school graduates, a new paid internship program for low-income students still in high school was announced Thursday by local business, city and educational officials.
The program will pay students $10 an hour for 10 hours per week, and is open to students who live in households with an income of 80 percent or less of the average median income of the county.
“It is going to really help them to prepare to be ready for the work or role when they get out working full time,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said, as he announced the program. “I think it is a natural beginning of a comprehensive effort to excite young people about our free college program and in developing career aspirations.”
The Truist Charitable Fund has provided a grant of $1.2 million for the program. Local employers and other organizations will match this grant to finance a $2.5 million internship program for up to 165 students a year, beginning in the fall of 2020.
Over the six-year life of the program, the program will assist about 1,000 students, officials said.
Truist, when it was BB&T Corp., bankrolled most of the guaranteed college program last fall.
Thursday’s announcement took place at the Education Building of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Hanes Mill Road.
After the announcement, schools Superintendent Angela Hairston introduced four students who are already in internship programs of one kind or another, to talk about the benefits they’ve gotten from taking part.
“Working there has taught me how to be organized, finish my work on time, also, just get the work done,” said Steven Thon, who interns at the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce. “I used to be a slacker. In school I used to slack. But after working at the internship, it just changed everything, what I’m doing in my everyday life. Now I wake up every day with a passion to go work at the chamber.”
The Greater Winston Salem Chamber of Commerce will administer the program, secure the participation of employers and line up other sponsors of the program as needed.
Truist Regional President Cantey Alexander and Mark Owen, the chamber president also spoke during the afternoon announcement, as did Bishop Todd Fulton of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.
The program will focus on internships that allow participating students to work on afternoons and Saturdays. Participants in the program will be encouraged to build on their experience by taking advantage of the College Guarantee Program at Forsyth Technical Community College after high school. Financial literacy training will also be included.
Alexander said the effort still needs “the business community to step up and hire these interns.” Owens said the business community needs to match the money that has been raised to get the program going, noting that the program will pay half the salary of each intern.
