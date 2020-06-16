Clark S. Brown Jr., who ran one of the city’s long-established black-owned funeral homes, died Monday at his home.
Brown was 81 and his death was unexpected, said Carla Brown Rumph, his daughter, who continues the family business of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home at 727 N. Patterson Ave.
“He had not been in ill health,” Rumph said. “We had a running joke that he didn’t want to be sick. He said the Lord promises you three score and 10.”
Brown had been supposedly retired for about six years, but not really, Rumph said. He still oversaw all the embalming. He was “a master embalmer,” Rumph said, someone who could work with difficult cases and give a mourning family the chance to have their loved one’s body shown.
“He worked and worked to give families closure,” she said. “That is where he found a lot of reward. That is a very important piece of our business.”
Brown’s father, Clark S. Brown Sr., came from Roanoke, Va., to Winston-Salem in 1930 and joined up with The Fraternal Funeral Home, which had been established in 1928 by the Prince Hall Masons. In 1931 he became manager, and in 1933 the business was renamed Brown-Fraternal Funeral Directors. Brown bought the business outright in 1935 and called it Brown Funeral Directors.
In 1949, the business acquired its current name of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Clark S. Brown Jr. obtained his embalmer’s license in in 1961 and joined his father’s business.
The elder Brown was active in the Masons and in political and civic life. He became the first black member of the Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, and was one of the first two blacks to represent North Carolina during the 20th century at a Democratic Party convention, in 1964.
Rumph said that while her grandfather Brown was “a little man with a great big personality,” her own father was much more low-key.
“My daddy was more of a behind-the-scenes man,” Rumph said, speaking of her father’s dedication to his craft. “My grandfather groomed us and built relationships with people that we have today. He built his business on service. My dad continued that, not just providing a funeral but providing service to them after their loss. Our favorite thing was to be there at the end of the service — ‘We will be here with you.’ My dad found where he fit and mastered that craft.”
Rumph called her father “a man’s man” who was a hard worker and direct in his speech. He “shot straight from the hip,” she said, and didn’t mince words.
When he wasn’t running the business, Rumph said, Brown Jr. liked tending his garden and liked his German shepherd dog. He liked puttering around the house, she said.
“If he told you he was going to do something, he was a man of his word,” Rumph said. “And if he told you he was not going to do something, he would not do it. He loved to travel. He was proud of the fact that he had been to every state except maybe one or two, and had been all over Europe. He went somewhere different every time.”
Monte Johnson, who operated a family-owned funeral home that’s no longer in business, Johnson’s Home of Memory, called Clark Brown Jr. a mentor.
“I knew him as a colleague,” Johnson said. “We embalmed together. He was somebody I could talk to. He would tell his honest opinion about whatever it was, and that was it. He meant what he said and he said what he meant. If you wanted some knowledge, you could just listen to him.”
Brown was full of pithy sayings. Johnson mused about some of them as he recalled Brown: “It is a long road without a curve,” he remembers him saying. Or, “It is more than a notion.” Or, “God bless the child that’s got his own.”
“He had so many old sayings,” Johnson said. “Sometimes when I am talking to people, they will say, ‘Where do you get that from?’ I say, ‘Mr. Brown.’ It just kind of comes out.”
The funeral arrangements were incomplete on Tuesday.
The importance of keeping the family business going was something both the senior and junior Brown both stressed, Rumph said. And the tradition goes on: Rumph’s daughter, Camille-Macie Brown Rumph, is a fourth-generation funeral director, Rumph said.
“My grandfather built something,” she said. “My grandfather had a business when it was difficult for a black man to have anything. My dad said he never had to ask a white man for a job.”
