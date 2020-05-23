Educators have long known that a two-month break from school often leads to a loss in learning known as the "Summer Slide."
They are now making preparations to counteract what is being called the "COVID Slide," which threatens to further erode the gains that many students made in reading and math over the last year.
In North Carolina, the COVID Slide accounts for the three months that learning moved from brick-and-mortar to digital classrooms after Gov. Roy Cooper closed public schools on March 15 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
For a number of reasons, from internet connectivity to issues inside the home, e-learning was challenging for many of the 55,000 students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. In April, Superintendent Angela Hairston reported that about 5,000 hadn't logged on to to their electronic devices to get their school assignments.
Using $4.5 million from the state, the district will launch a 16-day summer program called Jump Start that will try to give more than 8,200 local students a boost heading into the 2020-21 academic year.
The N.C. General Assembly approved spending $70 million for Jump Start programs across the state.
The local Jump Start will be for rising second- through ninth-graders from July 6-30. There will be two sessions available for students.
Teacher recommendations and assessment data will determine which students will be invited to participate in the program, said Nicolette Grant, the chief academic officer for the district.
About $3.5 million of the state allotment will be used for staffing. The district said earlier this month that the program will need 275 teachers and 120 assistants.
The students will be in small-group settings using virtual technology so that teachers and students can communicate in real time. There is no plan for in-person learning, Grant said.
The goal is to support students who were identified as not yet demonstrating grade-level mastery on March 13, the last day of in-person learning, she said.
According to a paper released in April by the Northwest Evaluation Association, a nonprofit organization that studies teaching and learning, the interruptions in learning brought on by COVID-19 are unprecedented in modern times.
It estimated that students will return in the fall of 2020 with roughly 70% of the learning gains relative to a typical school year, and 50% of the learning gains in some grades in math. In some cases, students may fall behind a full year in math.
The researchers based their projections on existing research on the impacts of missing school from absentees to weather-related closures such as Hurricane Katrina.
Losing ground academically will not be universal, with some students expected to make gains in reading, according to the study.
School board member Elisabeth Motsinger said the pandemic has made it more clear than ever the inequity that exists among school children.
"There are children who went to remote learning and had lots of support and enrichment at home, with parents who had time and the ability to support them and help them," she said. "And there are other children who did not have support or encouragement."
