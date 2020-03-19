A local photographer placed a mannequin with a mask on its face at the corner of Fourth and Cherry streets in downtown Winston-Salem.
Owen Daniels said he wanted the mannequin to make a statement about the coronavirus pandemic and the public's concerns about social distancing.
"As an artist, I'm making fun of life," said Daniels who has a studio in Thomasville. "You can be afraid, but you can laugh, too."
The mannequin didn't have a shirt or arms. A strong breeze toppled the mannequin around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Daniels took photographs of the mannequin and saw drivers on both streets slow down to look at it.
Daniels will put those photographs on his Facebook and Twitter pages, he said.
Daniels said he ordered the mannequin online, and he uses it to practice his photography in his studio. Daniels said he and his family has been affected by the pandemic.
In August 2019, Daniels exhibited his work about the symbolic significance of rope for black Americans at the Sawtooth School for Visual Art's Davis Gallery.
