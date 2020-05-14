A local pastor joined 200 churchgoers in Raleigh on Thursday as they demonstrated at the Legislative Building, demanding that they be allowed to hold regular worship services in spite of North Carolina’s stay-at-home orders.
“We are asking (Gov. Roy Cooper) to give churches at the minimum that he’s giving Walmart, abortion clinics and liquor stores,” said the Rev. Ron Baity, the pastor of Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, and the president of Return America. “We are just standing up for our First Amendment rights.”
Several protesters spoke of the “evil” behind Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus.
Cooper’s latest executive order forbids indoor worship services with more than 10 people, allowing for socially distant church services but recommending multiple or outdoor services “unless impossible.”
Return America has sent a statement to Cooper signed by 200 pastors, asking to operate at 20% occupancy as retail stores could.
“We are asking the governor to let us go back,” Baity said. “We are going to be sanitary. We are going to be above what the (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) requests as we go back.”
Baity’s church and Return America are among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against Cooper that asks a federal court in Greenville to throw out the governor’s restrictions on indoor religious services in North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Churches have a constitutional right to be open,” Baity said. “We are being discriminated against because they are treating others differently than how they are treating the church.”
Cooper, a regular churchgoer, said he hadn’t read the lawsuit. Cooper said his orders “have been drawn carefully to recognize First Amendment protections” and will ultimately end.
Bishop Sir Walter Mack Jr., the senior pastor at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, said that his church will not join the lawsuit against Cooper.
“As clergy, there comes a time when we have to adhere to governing authorities,” Mack said. “Medical professionals and the CDC are advising us to limit large gatherings for a certain period of time.”
Mack pointed to Thursday’s news that the Forsyth County had 60 additional cases and two more deaths attributed to the coronavirus. In total, there are 555 cases and seven deaths in Forsyth County as of Thursday, local health officials say.
There were 16,507 reported cases of the coronavirus in 99 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday. The state’s death total reached 615 people.
“The virus is still spreading,” Mack said. “For us to put our worshipers in a close setting at the church could be suicidal for our community.”
Thursday’s rally in Raleigh coincided with Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell announcement that he will not enforce stay-at-home rules on church gatherings, calling them “inconsistent and unfair” because retail stores are allowed to have customers.
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies will seek to educate individuals if they encounter violations of the governor’s executive order, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency, but we will not be interrupting services this Sunday to count the number of attendees in a worship service,” Howell said.
A spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department couldn’t be reached Thursday to comment on whether city police officers are enforcing the governor’s orders at churches.
Major denominations in North Carolina have encouraged congregations to follow the governor’s mandates about worship services and volunteer activities.
