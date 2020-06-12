A local organizer of the city’s Juneteenth celebration that observes the end of slavery in the United States says she is appalled that President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa was the site of a massacre 99 years ago when a racist white mob killed hundreds of black people.
“I thought it was reprehensible and disrespectful that a U.S. president would choose to hold a political rally on Juneteenth, the day we commemorate the ending of slavery, a milestone event in American history,” said Cheryl Harry, the founder and director of Triad Cultural Arts Inc., a nonprofit organization that sponsors the local Juneteenth Festival.
Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. Festivals and commemorative events will be held throughout the country on June 19.
“This president has displayed racial animus toward black people by leading the birther movement, falsely accusing the Central Park Five, and now he plans to disregard the lives of the black men and women who were massacred by white mobs during the Tulsa riots,” Harry said in an email. “We are at a pivotal moment in history with the mass protesting against systemic racism. He should not be allowed to desecrate black American legacy.”
The city of Tulsa has become associated with the rampage in which white Tulsans destroyed a thriving black business community, killing as many as 300 people. Long dismissed by generations of white Tulsans as a race “riot,” the May 31-June 1 events in 1921 were marked this year by community memorials.
Trump announced his plans Wednesday to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa.
Trump campaign officials have said that Tulsa was selected for next Thursday’s rally because arrangements could be made quickly. Oklahoma has a Republican, Trump-friendly governor; the state is not seeing huge numbers of coronavirus cases; and the arena was “turn-key” and could easily be opened for the rally.
Campaign officials also wanted to hold the rally where they could all but guarantee a big crowd. Oklahoma is one of the most Republican states in the nation and Trump has not held a rally there as president.
Tulsa, an oil center along the Arkansas River in the northeast of the state, has had its own marches, viral videos and problematic police actions during this month’s unrest about the killing of George Floyd on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer.
Jack Monell, an associate professor of justice studies at Winston-Salem State University, said Trump’s scheduled rally in Tulsa is another example how the president’s actions doesn’t match his rhetoric about caring about black people and that his actions are inciting African-Americans.
“Nothing ceases to amaze me about the president when it pertains to the black community,” Monell said. “President Trump apparently doesn’t care about the significance of June 19 to African Americans.
“I don’t know what he’s thinking,” Monell said, “but if a day is celebrated by one ethnic or racial group — a festive holiday for them — and here I am deciding to hold a rally or a group gathering in a city where historically there was a massacre of African Americans who had a thriving, flourishing community, you know what you are doing.
“You are stating to the black community that your holiday does not concern me,” Monell said.
Politicians should be careful about stoking the flames or racial resentment, said Karl Campbell, an associate professor of history at Appalachian State University.
“History is filled with examples of the fires of racial fury raging out of control,” Campbell said in an email. “In a time of great national awakening to the historical significance of the African American struggle for justice, President Trump appears to be positioning his campaign to ride an anticipated wave of racial and cultural backlash.”
A Trump campaign official defended the rally.
“As the party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of the history of Juneteenth,” said Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the Trump campaign. “President Trump has built a record of success for black Americans, including unprecedented low unemployment prior to the global pandemic, all-time high funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and criminal justice reform.”
