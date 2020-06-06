Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health have opened a joint respiratory assessment center at Highland Avenue Primary Care clinic in Winston-Salem.
The clinic is located at 650 N. Highland Ave., Suite 120. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Respiratory assessment centers test and treat patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The Highland Avenue clinic does not require appointments or referrals.
The systems opened the clinic in February 2018 in a building owned by Forsyth County. The goal of the clinic is to expand access to primary care for people who live in the East Winston area.
Novant also has respiratory assessment centers at Adult Primary Care at 656 E. Monmouth St. and Highland Oaks Screening Center, 600 Highland Oaks Drive.
Wake Forest Baptist has a respiratory assessment center at its Family Medicine and Internal Medicine clinic at 1930 N. Peace Haven Road.
Richard Craver
