Local private Christian schools will hold the Christian School Fair of Winston-Salem from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The open-house event will be held at the Miller Park Community Center at 400 Leisure Lane.
It will feature seven of the area’s private Christian schools and is designed to provide parents with information to learn about school options in the area.
The schools are Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Kernersville, and Calvary Day School, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School, Saint Leo Catholic School, Saint John’s Lutheran School, Salem Baptist Christian School and Winston-Salem Christian School, all in Winston-Salem.
Information available to parents at the event will include the different schools’ curriculum and approach to education, their values and missions and class sizes.
“There are a lot of fine Christian schools throughout the area, and we thought it would be a great idea to get as many of them in one place as we could,” said Tara Hackman, who is organizing the event, along with Tom Baldwin of St. John’s. “In this format, parents will see the variety of options they have for educating their children.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.