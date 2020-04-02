Local and state law enforcement agencies will send their patrol vehicles today to four county hospitals to publicly support medical workers who are caring for patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting at 4:15 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Kernersville Police Department, the N.C. Highway Patrol and the Winston-Salem Police Department will stage an operation titled “Circle of Hope,” the sheriff’s office said.
These agencies’ law enforcement officers will travel to Clemmons Medical Center, Forsyth Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Kernersville Medical Center.
When they arrive, the vehicles will encircle each hospital, “turning on their emergency lights (no sirens) and standing outside of their vehicles to applaud the tireless efforts of the medical professionals to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic and save as many lives as possible,” the sheriff’s office said.
“I realize these are different and difficult times for our entire community,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. “In response to that, we have to be more than business as usual.
“People are stressed and stretched, and we have to be the light in these uncertain times,” Kimbrough said. “Operation Circle of Hope is just one way for our community law enforcement agencies to collaborate, showing our unity and support for our medical professionals and our entire community.”
