Local advocates are demanding that Forsyth County officials do more to reduce the number of inmates at the county jail to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.
The Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, a nonprofit that raises bail money for jail inmates awaiting trial, is circulating an online petition seeking the immediate release of as many inmates from the Forsyth County Jail as possible. Other organizations and community activists have signed onto the petition, which has received a little more than 100 signatures as of Tuesday.
Julie Brady, the president of Forsyth County Community Bail Fund and a law student at Wake Forest University, said most people incarcerated at the Forsyth County Jail are there because they can't afford bail.
"Holding people in jail because they cannot pay their way out in the middle of a public health crisis is unsafe and unjust," she said in a news release.
County officials say they are working to release inmates while ensuring that the public is safe. As of Tuesday morning, the Forsyth County Jail had 701 inmates, Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said. In 2018, the jail's daily average was about 850 inmates, she said.
The jail has no reported cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, North Carolina had more than 400 COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Forsyth County. The state has not had any reported deaths from COVID-19.
Brady said in the news release that inmates at the Forsyth County Jail face a high risk of getting COVID-19 and spreading it. Many inmates awaiting trial have had their court cases continued until at least April 20 by order of Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, Brady said.
All inmates being held on bond should be released, unless they pose an immediate threat to a specific person, Brady said. She also said that inmates aged 65 and older, who are serving a sentence of six months or less, who have health problems and do not pose a public safety risk should be released, the community bail fund said.
Last week, the ACLU of North Carolina joined a coalition of organizations and urged Gov. Roy Cooper and other public officials to reduce drastically the number of jail and prison inmates. Guilford County announced it was releasing inmates with low bonds.
Howell said sheriff's officials have not implemented a new policy related to the coronavirus. But they are working with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office to manage the jail population.
The jail has put in place new procedures to screen detention officials and new inmates for the coronavirus. Detention officials, new inmates and contract workers have their temperature checked before coming into the jail, and public visitation to the jail has been barred, except for criminal defense attorneys.
Defendants can no longer serve their sentences on the weekends, and all first-appearances for defendants are conducted via video-conference. Inmates coming into the jail are also asked specific questions to determine if they have symptoms of the coronavirus or have been exposed to it.
Howell said law-enforcement officers are being asked to cite misdemeanor offenders instead of bringing them into the jail.
The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office is working with the jail population specialist to make sure that jail beds are being reserved for violent offenders or for defendants who pose a public safety risk. In some cases, some inmates have been released on electronic house arrest, and some bonds have been unsecured so that inmates can be released. 850, as of this morning, it 701.
Forsyth County prosecutors say they notify victims of crimes before they consider reducing bonds.
Other states have taken some action to deal with jail and prison populations.
On Sunday, New Jersey's chief justice took the most sweeping action yet — ordering the release of 1,000 inmates. That order applied to inmates jailed for probation violation and those convicted of misdemeanor and low-level felonies. Other states have released sick or vulnerable inmates, according to the New York Times.
President Donald Trump has said he is considering issuing an executive order to release older, nonviolent inmates from federal prison.
Brady said more needs to be done and thinks the jail population should be reduced to about 100 inmates daily. She said she understands that some inmates, including those charged with murder, might not be able to get released. But officials can consider releasing a large number of inmates who don't pose a threat to public safety.
"Ideally, there would be zero people," Brady said, acknowledging that would be unrealistic. "It's such a unique health crisis that we're in now that there needs to be some unique measures taken."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.