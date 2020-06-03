A crowd has swelled to about 300 people outside City Hall on Wednesday as part of a Black Lives Matter protest. A few police officers are on the outskirts of the crowd, but police presence is limited.
When asked about the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, protest organizer Tony Ndege said he isn’t “totally satisfied,” and wants to see everyone who put their weight on Floyd’s body charged appropriately in his killing.
An officer at the City Hall protest says he is optimistic tonight's demonstrations will be peaceful.
At Benton Convention Center, where another protest was scheduled for 6 p.m., about 50 people had gathered, including Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who is speaking to the crowd.
The convention center protest was organized by Young Democrats of Forsyth County, in conjunction with the LGBTQ Democrats of Forsyth County and The PRIDE Show.
