The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem has gotten off to a rollicking start in its new venue, at Reynolds Place Theatre in the Rhodes Center for the Arts, with an ambitious adaptation of “Matilda: The Musical” running through Oct. 6.
The musical production, first performed in London in 2010, is the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s popular 1988 novel about a clever 5-year-old who has to contend with the mostly-grotesque adults in her life. It was adapted into a 1996 feature film directed by and co-starring Danny DeVito, which has earned a cult following, and has sold more than 17 million copies.
Alora Engel, an 11-year-old sixth grader, is terrific as Matilda Wormwood, who has grown smart and mischievously defiant from having to contend with her boorish, abrasive parents who never wanted a little girl — and aren’t even sure what to call her, considering how her dad bellows “boy!” all the time. Matthew Cravey and Hayley Hansen are delightful as the tacky twosome, who are wrapped up in their own petty schemes and dreams and take Matilda’s intelligence as a personal affront.
Matilda avoids the household drama by retreating to the library, where she reads voraciously and charms the local librarian (Jae Campbell), one of the few tolerable adults in her life, with lavish improvised short stories.
Matilda is starting her first year of school, which puts her in contact with two extremes of adult behavior. One is the sweet-hearted Miss Honey (Ria Matheson), a gentle soul who notices how far Matilda outshines her classmates and does her best to be supportive. The other is Agatha Trunchbull, a force-of-nature headmistress obsessed with discipline and order and in no mood to contend with a girl as resourceful and defiant as this.
Seph Schonekas, a reliable scene-stealer in the local theater scene, plays Agatha with dark glee, reveling in her nasty disposition, bullying, and smug condescension. The character comes across as a sort of cross between Bond villain Rosa Klebb and “Young Frankenstein’s” Frau Blucher (neigh!).
Watching Matilda and Agatha butt heads is great fun, as is the way she deals with her comically wretched father. The fact that 11-year-old Alora holds her own so well against more seasoned actors — and deftly handles reams of dialogue and song lyrics — speaks well of her prospects for a future acting career.
Matilda’s classmates, who take inspiration from her defiance against the awful grown-ups, are universally well-acted by a talented young cast of mostly middle schoolers. Standouts include Page Morphis as Lavender, who quickly decides to declare herself Matilda’s best friend, and Nick Kelley as Bruce Bogtrotter, whose sweet tooth incurs Agatha’s wrath.
The story takes various twists and turns, and in the second half it gets a little dark — but that’s to be expected from the writer behind such works as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Witches,” which managed to be aimed at kids but not forgetting that children’s stories often work best when there’s a sense of danger. There are some bawdy jokes here and there, most of which would likely go over the heads of the younger audience members.
Friday’s sold-out opening night performance went off smoothly, with an enthusiastic audience of all ages — including a surprising number of small children, considering it was a two-and-a-half hour production that didn’t start until 7:30. But a group of little girls sitting one row behind me didn’t fade, excitedly analyzing the set before the show began and counting down the minutes until showtime — and later, until the end of intermission. It was wise of the Little Theatre to add more matinee showings, giving young audiences a chance to get a taste of the theater.
The set is an impressive construction, built around the bookshelves full of tomes that are Matilda’s escape from the drudgery of the world, with a backdrop that digitally depicted even more shelves and also serves as a screen for some animated sequences.
The choreography, overseen by director Katie Jo Icenhower, was fast-paced and exuberant, with highlights including a dance sequence featuring Mrs. Wormwood and an impressive gymnastics sequence by the young ensemble cast and Agatha.
