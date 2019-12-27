LittleRichards

The bar of the new Little Richard's Smokehouse Bar N Que on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Winston-Salem.

The fifth Little Richard's barbecue restaurant is the biggest so far for the chain, and the South Stratford Road location has a broad menu that goes way beyond the typical pulled pork offerings.

The owners completely renovated the former Five Points building and have 250 seats with a private dining room, massive bar, sunroom and patio.

