The fifth Little Richard's barbecue restaurant is the biggest so far for the chain, and the South Stratford Road location has a broad menu that goes way beyond the typical pulled pork offerings.
The owners completely renovated the former Five Points building and have 250 seats with a private dining room, massive bar, sunroom and patio.
