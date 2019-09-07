Thousands of literary enthusiasts descended upon downtown Winston-Salem on a sun-filled Saturday to attend Bookmarks’ 15th Annual Festival of Books & Authors.

Every year, for the last 15 years, the literary arts nonprofit has hosted authors in the city’s downtown as a celebration of reading and writing in Winston-Salem.

On a day when temperatures were pleasant, people young and old came to meet and learn from 50 authors in attendance at the event.

Throughout the day festival goers had their pick of more than 36 different talks, workshops or interactive sessions, with topics ranging from Curious George to the importance of including LGBTQ characters in literary works.

Sections of Holly Avenue, Poplar Street and Spruce Street were closed for the day between West Fourth Street and Second Street.

A space-themed kids area on Poplar Street provided plenty of family fun, as young children learned about the moon landing through various activities. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and the Winston-Salem Youth Chorus sang songs also.

Authors signed books and talked with readers throughout the day, and various businesses also had booths along Holly Avenue. Authors Dave Cullen, who wrote “Columbine” and “Parkland: Birth of a Movement” and Andy Parker, author of “For Allison: The Murder of a Young Journalist and a Father’s Fight for Gun Safety,” were among those signing books Saturday morning.

Festivalgoer MaKayla Seifert said she liked Cullen’s books because of their engaging prose.

“I’m a big fan of reading non-fiction that feels like I’m reading a story, not someone just reporting facts like a textbook,” Seifert said.

While lighthearted in nature, the festival also served as an outlet for serious causes. Some attendees wore orange ribbons on their shirts to bring awareness to gun violence. Another young man stood at the booth for the Piedmont Environmental Alliance, urging passerby to sign petitions. Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group fighting for public safety laws, were also present.

