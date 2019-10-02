UPDATE: Ramps to Linville Road from Business 40, as well as the Linville Road bridge over Business 40, have reopened.
***
Ramps from Business 40 onto Linville Road are closed this morning as the Winston-Salem Police Department investigates a crash. The Linville Road bridge over Business 40 is also closed, police said.
The ramps and the bridge are expected to be closed for the next several hours, and police advise drivers to find an alternate route.
