Duke Energy is working to restore power to the traffic lights on Hanes Mall Boulevard between Interstate 40 and Truiliant Way, a company spokeswoman says.
The traffic lights lost power after a crew with a contractor was digging along the road and struck an underground power line, said Meredith Archie, a spokeswoman for Duke Energy.
The resulting outage affected traffic lights on Hanes Mall Boulevard but didn't affect any of Duke Energy's business or residential customers, Archie said.
A Duke Energy crew is working to restore power to the affected area by 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Archie said.
Winston-Salem police said a tweet shortly after 5:15 p.m. that electricity was out on Hanes Mall Boulevard between Interstate 40 and Truliant Way. Traffic lights in the area weren't working, which is causing heavier than usual congestion in the area.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Power is out on Hanes Mall BV between I-40 and Truliant Way and as a result the traffic signals aren't working. This is causing heavier than usual traffic congestion in the area. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible until further advised. 30 pic.twitter.com/FrATWCUMrC— cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) January 28, 2020
