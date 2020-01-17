Lexington Middle School sports teams will resume playing Davidson County teams in the 2020-21 school year, ending a standoff between the two school boards that was sparked last summer after a racist incident at a county high school.
In August 2019, the Lexington City Schools Board of Education decided not to allow Lexington Middle School to play South Davidson Middle School in football after a video posted to social media showed a student at South Davidson High School painting “Kill N------!” on the school’s spirit rock.
The Lexington board opted to stop the middle school game because Lexington Senior High School does not play South Davidson High School.
In response to the cancellation, Davidson County Schools Board of Education Chair Alan Beck determined that no county middle schools would play Lexington, because in his opinion the city school board could not single out one school.
“Our schools stand together, and if you don’t play one of our schools, you won’t play none. We are a family and we are standing as a family,” Beck is reported saying in an August story from the Lexington Dispatch.
After a monthslong stalemate, Lexington City Schools Superintendent Anita Wells announced at Tuesday’s school board meeting that the middle schools would resume playing each other. Wells said the county system has made efforts to educate its staff about racial equity, and that Davidson County Superintendent Emily Lipe promised increased supervision at future sporting events between the two school systems.
As part of its efforts to educate and inform its staff, Wells said the Davidson County School system attended multiple workshops focusing on racial equity, worked to foster an open dialogue about the city system’s concerns and the county system’s seemingly genuine desire to improve conditions for minorities.
“Do I think this will stop totally what has been happening,” Wells asked the board rhetorically. “No. But I do believe it is a step in the right direction.”
Another board member, Debra Verdell, asked if the county system had done any training for the parents of students there. Verdell, who is black, said racism from county school parents and students toward the city school students is a decades-old problem.
“You know, being a product of Lexington City Schools and coming through here all these years, I too was taunted,” she said. “This is 2020 and I don’t want to see children now face (this).”
Lexington board members seemingly reached a consensus that the games would continue, but if any racist incidents occurred again, the system would not be afraid to stop playing county schools once more.
Made up of five elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, Lexington City Schools are significantly more diverse than county schools, according to a study from The Washington Post. Lexington schools are 77 percent non-white, whereas county schools are 18 percent non-white, according to data from The Post.
Wells said the decision to stop playing games against county schools was simultaneously an easy and difficult one. Easy, Wells said, because it was the right thing to do to protect the district’s students. Hard because building a middle school athletics schedule without county schools — Davidson County surrounds Lexington on all sides — is a tall task.
“Dr. Martin Luther King said the time is always right to do what is right,” Wells told the board. “What was right was, in this instance, to address the elephant in the room that had been standing there for decades, but not addressed.”
