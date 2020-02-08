A Lexington man was sentenced Thursday on charges that he illegally possessed a handgun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release.
Franklin Alexander Mills, 39, was convicted in September by a federal jury on a charge of knowingly possessing a .45-caliber handgun after previously being convicted of a felony offense.
According to the news release, a Salisbury police officer stopped Mills for an alleged traffic offense on Dec. 27, 2018. As the officer walked to the driver’s side door, Mills sped away. Multiple police officers joined in a chase “during which Mills committed numerous traffic violations.”
Officers lost sight of Mills’ car briefly but a minute later, they were notified of a vehicle crash on Bringle Ferry Road. When officers got to the scene, they found Mills’ car but not Mills. During a search of the car, they found a Hi-Point .45-caliber pistol in the driver’s side floorboard. Investigators also found Mills’ driver’s license and registration.
At 3 a.m. on Dec. 28, officers arrested Mills at Lexington Hospital, where he was getting treatment. Mills had multiple prior felony convictions, including one in 2010 for federal firearm and controlled substance violations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. sentenced Mills to a total of 11 years and seven months in federal prison. When he gets out of prison, he will be on three years of supervised release and must pay a $100 special assessment.
