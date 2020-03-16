A Lexington man shot a woman Monday morning in a Thomasville parking lot and then killed himself two hours later, authorities said.
The shooting happened before 10 a.m. when Thomasville police found Della Leann Elberson, 48, non-responsive in the northeast parking lot of 234 Cedar Lodge Road, police said.
Elberson, who was at work in the Cedar Lodge Market, had earlier walked outside to speak to an acquaintance, Robert William Stanford, 71, of Lexington, police said.
During their conversation, Stanford revealed a handgun, shot Elberson and then left the scene in his pickup, police said.
Elberson was pronounced dead at the scene by a Davidson County medical examiner, police said.
The shooting happened near A Child's World day care center, but an employee there said she didn't any hear gunfire Monday morning.
Investigators identified Stanford as the shooter and went to his home on Mountain View Court in Lexington, police said.
Shortly after noon, officers and Davidson County sheriff's deputies confronted Stanford in his driveway, police said. Stanford again revealed a handgun and shot himself. The medical examiner pronounced Stanford dead at the scene.
Investigators are trying to determine a motive for Elberson's shooting death, police said. Officers are not pursuing any other suspects in this shooting.
