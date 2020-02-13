The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man from Lexington with second-degree murder over allegations of selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.
Jonathon Lee Barfield, 31, is currently in the Forsyth County jail. His bond is set at $200,000. His initial court date is on March 6.
The sheriff’s office said that investigators responded to the scene of a narcotics related death on Farrior Drive in Clemmons on Sept. 19. It was determined that Bradley Griffin died of a heroin overdose and investigations confirmed the identity of the individual who allegedly sold the heroin to Griffin.
“I want to say thank you to the men and women of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and a special thank you to the District Attorney’s Office, for their tireless work on this case to bring these charges forward,” said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Bradley Griffin, and to the families of all victims struggling with addiction. Rest assured we will do everything in our power to bring justice and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information related to the selling of narcotics, contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112; or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.