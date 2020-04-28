A Lexington school administrator died and two others were injured when two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon in the 3900 block of North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Holly Marie Hinson, 35, of Town Square Drive in Winston-Salem died at the scene of the collision, police said.
Hinson was an assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School for five years, The Dispatch of Lexington reported.
The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. when Richard Allen Moore, 53, was driving a 2004 Jeep Laredo north on Liberty Street, police said. At the same time, Lisa Tofano Hathaway, 27, of Lexington was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot south on Liberty Street.
For unknown reasons, Moore’s vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with Hathaway’s vehicle, police said.
Hinson was a front-seat passenger in Hathaway’s Honda.
Moore and Hathaway were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Hinson’s death is the city’s fifth traffic fatality this year, as compared with six at this same period in 2019, according to police.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic-enforcement unit is investigating the crash.
Officers closed the 3900 block of North Liberty Street because of the crash for about four hours.
Hinson was a 2002 graduate of Lexington Senior High School, the Dispatch of Lexington reported. Hinson received a bachelor’s degree in management and society from UNC Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in school administration from Western Carolina University.
Before joining Lexington City Schools, Hinson was a teacher in the Stokes and Guilford county schools, the newspaper reported.
Anitra Wells, the superintendent of the Lexington City Schools, said that Hinson’s colleagues were shocked and saddened by Hinson’s death.
“She was truly an asset to Lexington City Schools,” Wells told The Dispatch.
“She was a dedicated Yellow Jacket and gave everything she had to the students at Lexington Senior High. She will be forever be remembered for her infectious smile and her commitment to educating students. She will truly be missed.”
Lexington Senior High School will be closed to its staff on Wednesday, and grief counselors will be available for staff and students for the rest of this week, the newspaper reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.