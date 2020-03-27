Lewisville issued a stay-at-home order Friday, joining Winston-Salem, Clemmons and Forsyth County as local governments try to help curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The order, an amendment to the town's state of emergency declaration on March 20, was issued by Mayor Mike Horn. The directives go into immediate effect and will stay in effect indefinitely.
Horn posted Wednesday on Facebook that there was no such plan to issue this type of order, but that could change.
The stay-at-home order asks Lewisville residents leave their homes only to obtain necessary services or products for themselves or family members. Necessary services include health care providers, medical clinics, dental clinics, eye care clinics, veterinary care and any organization that provides health services to the public, according to the document.
Necessary products include purchases of groceries or food, household consumer products, supplies needed to work from home, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of homes.
The Lewisville amendment also allows for outdoor activity as long as residents adhere to the social-distancing requirement of 6 feet between people.
Gatherings are also limited to 10 people or fewer.
Clemmons became the first municipality in Forsyth County to declare its shelter-in-place order on Wednesday. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines told the Journal later that afternoon that he would enact a stay-at-home order. Forsyth County followed suit on Thursday. All of those go into effect today at 5 p.m.
