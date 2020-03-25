Tim Roten is asking his Ardmore neighbors in Winston-Salem to put their Moravian stars on their porches as a sign of love, hope and peace in these extraordinary times.
He displayed his star just before 7 a.m. March 19, then posted about it on the Ardmore Neighborhood Facebook page.
“I got great replies,” Roten said.
Many people liked his idea, some of whom said they would hang their stars right away. Several people mentioned they still have their Moravian stars up from the holidays, while others wanted to know where they could find one.
For folks who do not have Moravian stars or cannot find them, Roten suggests using white or clear Christmas lights.
He got the idea for the Moravian stars from stories of other people throughout the country who have been putting up Christmas lights as a gesture of hope amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic. He also got some suggestions from family members and other folks.
Roten is hoping that his suggestion spreads throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County to bring people together, saying that the situation with the coronavirus has a lot of people scared and in panic mode.
He believes the Moravian stars and Christmas lights will be a way to bring joy back into the lives of many people, especially those stuck at home and people out for a drive or walk in neighborhoods.
Practicing social distancing is something Roten, who works full time from home as an information technology consultant, knows about because he takes a medication that suppresses his immune system.
“I’m just being really careful and not getting out and (I’m) trying to be cognizant of what I’m doing,” he said.
Roten, who also volunteers as a public information officer for Forsyth CERT, a volunteer community emergency-response team, plans to keep his Moravian star shining for as long as needed.
“Let’s light up the night to give a symbol that we’ve got hope,” he said.
