HIGH POINT — The top floor of the Guilford County Courthouse on East Green Drive has been shut down for a month because of a leaky roof that caused significant water damage.
Guilford County officials have said repairs are in the works that should allow Superior Court to resume holding sessions on the buildings fourth floor of the High Point courthouse by late next week, said Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Craig.
“I think we’ve finally been able to make a little progress,” Craig said this week in a telephone interview. “They told us they hope we can get up and running by March 20.”
But he said that county officials have aggravated the situation by failing to communicate clearly with their counterparts in the court system.
The judge said he questions whether senior county officials have taken the situation seriously enough.
Craig added that his dissatisfaction led him to file a public records request this week with the Guilford County Board of Commissioners seeking county bid documents detailing what work the county actually has planned.
“Trust but verify,” Craig said, repurposing a timeworn Russian proverb that the late President Ronald Reagan made famous in the 1980s.
In a telephone interview, County Commissioner Carlvena Foster took issue with Craig’s criticism, saying of the repair work, “We’re on it.”
The commissioner from High Point added, “We have addressed these issues pretty quickly,” noting that the board discussed the matter at its March 5 meeting.
“And when it was brought before us, steps already were being taken to address it,” Foster said.
The courthouse is part of a five-building, $42 million government complex splayed across 11.3 acres near downtown High Point, with construction dating to 1984.
The damage occurred during heavy rains in February. Water flowed into the building’s top story through two large glass structures that function like skylights.
County Manager Marty Lawing said Thursday that interior work is underway to make the fourth floor usable again soon, after improvements have been completed to replace or repair and paint water-damaged wall panels.
Lawing said the leaking overhead structures have been described as “skylights,” but they actually are a pair of much larger structural elements about the size of a small building or shed.
Rain apparently entered through gaps in gaskets that are supposed to securely seal the structures’ overhead glass panels.
“It’s been in place for 30 years so it’s gotten brittle,” Lawing said of the material meant to make the glass panels watertight.
Lawing said the county has temporarily stopped the leaking by covering the glass with tarps that maintenance personnel will replace frequently so that the fourth floor can be used again.
But he said that achieving a permanent fix is more complicated than simply trying to reseal the existing glass structures on the roof, so it probably would take until “sometime during the summer” to get those exterior repairs designed and under construction.
Because the glass structures are functional parts of the building, “we’ll have to involve design professionals in that process, to recommend what the solution would look like,” Lawing said.
“We think a permanent fix is the most feasible way to go both from a financial standpoint and for long-term effectiveness,” he said of doing away with the overhead glass and replacing it with some other material, possibly steel panels.
The courthouse’s overhead window panels have been a problem for years. They have been leaking on and off since he worked in the courthouse as an attorney in private practice during the 1990s, Craig said.
In the meantime, at least for another week, the current situation at the courthouse is not ideal for anyone who is unfamiliar with the building’s layout.
Directional signs are posted all over the third floor where some fourth‑floor activities have displaced the District Court operations normally centered there.
“Please be advised the Criminal Superior Calendar set for Courtroom 4C the week of Feb. 24-27 has been moved to Courtroom 3A,” proclaims a sign on one third-floor courtroom door.
Another says court actions originally scheduled in courtrooms HP01, HP03 and HP04 are now taking place in three other places: “Thank you for your patience during this transition.”
A placard on the stairwell door warns, “4th Floor Temporarily closed DO NOT ENTER AUTHORIZED PERSONEL (sic) ONLY.”
Looking to speak with a prosecutor previously located on the top floor?
“The District Attorney’s Office has temporarily relocated to Room 132 on the first floor,” directs another placard.
