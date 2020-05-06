A federal wrongful-death lawsuit over the death of an inmate at the Forsyth County Jail has been settled, according to court documents.
Stephen Antwan Patterson, 40, died May 26, 2017, at the Forsyth County Jail, and the lawsuit filed by Patterson’s eldest son, Zyrale Jeter, alleged that jail medical personnel ignored and failed to properly treat Patterson’s high blood pressure, leading to his death. Jail officials denied the allegations in court papers.
On Wednesday, John N. Taylor, who represents the estate, and Jennifer Milak, an attorney for Correct Care Solutions, LLC, the jail’s medical provider, filed a notice saying that “all issues between all parties have been resolved.” The notice said that a joint motion for judicial approval of a settlement would be filed within the next 10 days. They also will file court papers dismissing the lawsuit.
“The case is resolved and I’m not at liberty to speak further,” Taylor said Wednesday.
Milak did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Recently, a dispute emerged over the cause of Patterson’s death. An autopsy report said he died from an irregular heartbeat that was due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Patterson, the report said, had an enlarged heart and a thickened left ventricle, meaning that the ventricle had to work harder to pump blood through the rest of his body.
But according to court papers filed by Taylor, attorneys for Correct Care Solutions, now known as Wellpath, argue that Patterson actually died from cardiac arrest stemming from a blood vessel disorder known as fibromuscular dysplasia of the microscopic vessels. That disorder affects the arteries in the body and according to medical experts cited by Patterson’s attorneys, it can slow the activity of the heart and might require a pacemaker.
But the disorder does not cause an irregular heartbeat, Taylor wrote in court papers.
The dispute over the cause of death led to a legal battle over experts. Patterson’s attorneys wanted Dr. Justin Smith, a cardiologist, to testify, and Milak objected. According to his report, Smith said he didn’t find any credible evidence to dispute the official cause of death and there was no evidence of fibromusuclar dysplasia in Patterson’s autopsy.
Patterson was placed in the Forsyth County Jail on May 18, 2017, on a charge of failing to pay child support. He was a 1994 graduate of Carver High School and had been a licensed barber. He had five children at the time of his death. He had a sixth child, a daughter, who died several years ago.
According to the lawsuit, his blood pressure measured 210/140. That was a dangerously high blood pressure that should have resulted in emergency treatment, Patterson’s attorneys have argued. The lawsuit said a blood pressure in that range could result in death, serious injury, organ damage or neurological changes such as altered mental status, confusion and anxiety.
Patterson told medical personnel that he was taking a pill that contained two medications to control his blood pressure but that he had not taken the medication in six months because he lacked a medical provider. He was given amlodipine and lisinopril for his blood pressure. His uncle, Frederick Patterson, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Stephen Patterson told medical personnel numerous times that he had high blood pressure and that he wanted to be treated by a doctor in the infirmary.
Patterson thought he would be in jail for one day, but he was held for nine days, Frederick Patterson told the Journal.
In court documents, Taylor alleged that Dr. Alan Rhoades, the jail’s medical director at the time, reviewed Patterson’s medical chart on May 19, 2017, 12 hours after Patterson had gotten his first dose of medication. At that time, Patterson’s blood pressure measured 204/138. Rhoades compared that blood pressure with a lower blood pressure reading from Patterson’s previous stay at the jail, which read 122/82.
But Taylor said Rhoades never referred Patterson to an emergency room for treatment or checked Patterson’s blood pressure himself.
Medical personnel at the jail never checked Patterson’s blood pressure again after initially checking it the first two days, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit had been scheduled to go to trial starting the week of Dec. 7.
