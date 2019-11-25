A lawsuit that claimed school officials retaliated against a former teacher for reporting the physical abuse of students was dismissed.
Telicia Evil, the teacher, filed a lawsuit in 2018 in Forsyth Superior Court, seeking at least $200,000 in compensatory and punitive damages for several claims, including wrongful discharge in violation of public policy. In September 2018, a Forsyth County judge dismissed most of the claims.
The only claim that was still pending was intentional infliction of emotional distress. But on Nov. 20, her attorney, Reginald Alston, filed a notice dismissing the remaining claim with prejudice, meaning that Evil cannot re-file the complaint. According to court documents, the lawsuit has been settled.
Settlements against public agencies cannot be confidential under state law. Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system, could not immediately get details about how much money for which the lawsuit was settled.
Alston and Joshua Bennett, one of the private attorneys hired to represent the school system, said Monday that they could not comment on the settlement.
The dismissal comes after a brief hearing in October on the lawsuit. At that hearing, Alston requested a continuance, and a new date had not yet been set. The hearing was on a number of motions. In September, the school system had sought to quash several depositions based on allegations of harassing behavior from Alston.
In court papers, the school system said that during a deposition held at the school system’s administration building, Alston harassed a school official and physically blocked him from entering through a door inside the building. This happened during a break when the school official was attempting to talk privately with his attorney, according to court papers.
Judge Angela Puckett of Forsyth Superior Court terminated that deposition but declined to quash other depositions. She issued a warning to Alston not to engage in similar conduct at future depositions.
The lawsuit said that Evil, who started teaching first grade at Elementary School Academy in 2015, had witnessed staff members from Alexander Youth Network, which provided services to students, physically assault students. Alexander Youth Network also was named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Evil, according to the lawsuit, saw the staff member lift a male kindergarten student off the floor and throw him into a chair. That same staff member then kicked the legs out from under the chair, resulting in the child falling to the floor, the lawsuit alleges.
Evil reported the incident to her supervisor and to then-Superintendent Bev Emory, who promised an investigation, the lawsuit alleges. In February 2016, a few days after getting a positive work performance evaluation, Evil was suspended with pay, pending an investigation. When she returned in mid-April, Evil claims she was never told the result of the investigation. In May 2016, the school board said her teaching contract would not be renewed, the lawsuit alleges.
She appealed the decision, but was told by Dionne Jenkins, the school board’s attorney, that if she didn’t speak at the meeting in June 2016, nothing negative would go into her personnel file, according to the lawsuit. Despite not speaking, negative things were placed in her personnel file, the lawsuit alleges.
The school system and Alexander Youth Network denied the allegations in court papers. Kent Hamrick, attorney for Alexander Youth Network, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
