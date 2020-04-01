A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that accused IFB Solutions, among other things, of covering up allegations that a former employee sexually abused a 17-year-old boy with Down Syndrome.
A joint motion for final judgment was filed in Forsyth Superior Court on March 10. A mediation report filed Jan. 21 indicated that the case had been settled and that a voluntary dismissal with prejudice would be filed. When a lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice, it means that the plaintiff cannot re-file the complaint. There were no publicly available details about the settlement.
Andrew Fitzgerald, an attorney for the plaintiff, filed the lawsuit in May against IFB Solutions, the nation’s largest employer of blind and visually-impaired people. The boy had participated in an occupational course study through a partnership between IFB Solutions and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system.
Fitzgerald declined to comment Thursday about the settlement. Mark Henkle, an attorney for IFB Solutions, could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
John Dorsey Caldwell, 52, has been charged with two counts of felony crimes against nature and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in connection to allegations that he sexually abused the boy. According to court documents, the alleged sexual abuse happened in the fall of 2017.
The agency received a complaint about Caldwell on Nov. 2, 2017, and fired him on Nov. 7, 2017, court documents said.
The lawsuit said IFB Solutions covered up the allegations of sexual abuse and failed to notify the boy’s parents, the school system or the Winston-Salem Police Department. According to the lawsuit, the boy’s mother found out nearly a year later about the sexual abuse allegations from another employee while she was shopping at a local grocery store. The lawsuit also portrays IFB Solutions as being more concerned with keeping a federal contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs than with the boy’s welfare.
IFB Solutions has denied the allegations in court papers.
The lawsuit also alleged that IFB Solutions didn’t do a thorough background check, missing the fact that Caldwell had been charged with second-degree sex offense in 1995 in Guilford County. Caldwell eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assault on a female.
IFB Solutions, the lawsuit said, also did not fire Caldwell after several allegations of misconduct against Caldwell, including that he had forced other adult employees to perform sexual acts with him and that he wore an inappropriate shirt at work.
An amended complaint said that the boy went to human resource officials with concerns about Caldwell’s conduct and that IFB Solutions’ officials failed to do anything. The amended complaint also said that Greensboro-based Industries of the Blind, a separate organization, hired Caldwell a year after IFB Solutions fired him. Caldwell was suspended without pay, and agency officials in Greensboro said they followed the law in hiring Caldwell. He has since been fired, according to Richard Oliver, a spokesman for the Greensboro agency.
IFB Solutions’ officials have said they never knew about the sexual abuse allegations until they were served with the lawsuit. Michael Cannon, an attorney for IFB Solutions, said at the November hearing that IFB Solutions fired Caldwell because he had made inappropriate comments at the boy.
The criminal case against Caldwell is pending in Forsyth Superior Court. A hearing date for the motion for final judgment in the civil lawsuit has not yet been set.
